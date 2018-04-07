Stars win home regular season finale 2-0

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars (34-22-1-1) finished the home schedule of the 2017-18 regular season with a 2-0 win over the Tri-City Storm (29-25-2-2) on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

A physical game led to low scoring, but the Stars capitalized first in the opening period. At 8:31, Stars forward Josiah Slavin batted in a rebound following a Gustaf Westlund shot to take the 1-0 lead. The physicality continued throughout the contest with both teams combining for 14 power plays.

However, the Stars gave themselves a needed buffer in the third period at 7:23 when Stars forward Ashton Calder tapped in a one-time shot coming from defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to double the lead, 2-0. The Stars would hold off the Storm and earn their fourth shutout of the season.

Stars netminder Derek Schaedig (10-4-2) saved all 32 shots in the shutout win, while Storm goaltender Jake Barczewski (10-13-3) halted 22 of 24 shots in the loss. The Stars finish their season series with the Omaha Lancers on Friday, Apr. 13 at 7:05 p.m. from Ralston Arena. Coverage is available on 93.7 The Ticket, HockeyTV and Lincoln Stars Radio.