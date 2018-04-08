Stolen SUV gets Flipped Onto Roof

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Early Sunday morning a 2001 Ford Explorer was stolen from the Lodge apartments.

When the SUV was stolen the keys were in the ignition, and the car was running.

The suspect then flipped the SUV onto it's roof near 40th and Highway 2.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the police brought out the K-9 unit to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

Lincoln Police are investigating the situation.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Police