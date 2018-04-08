Weather Fest at UNL

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Saturday was the 18th annual weather fest at the Innovation Campus at UNL.

"It feels good to let the kids come here and see how weather affect their lives and play with some cool exhibits," said Channel 8's Meteorologist Jason Taylor

Weather enthusiasts of all ages got to learn about the weather, and ecosystems at different exhibits, there were also classes and presentations on a variety of topics, including storm chasing.

The event taught kids some important lessons about their environment.

"You can't put fertilizer down the drain because if someone is swimming in the lake and it's going down they might get fertilizer on them," says Grizzly Strange a participant at the Weather Fest.