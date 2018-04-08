Benefit for family of 8 year-old killed in car accident

On March 16, 2018 a truck traveling around 75 miles an hour, forty miles per hour over the speed limit, crashed into a sedan.

Inside was 8 year–old Camden King and his father Jesse.

Jesse was ejected from the vehicle and Camden was left trapped, he later died from his injuries.



"Camden was kind of like his whole life. I know this whole ordeal Jesse is kind of lost right now," said Larry Vidaurri, one of the benefits organizers.

Friends and family put together a benefit to honor Camden Sunday morning.

Businesses donated gift cards and items for a raffle, even pieces of husker memorabilia were up for grabs.

People also set up their cars on display.

Kristin Barlow, one of the events organizers, says Camden was a big fan of cars, "Cars, mine craft, legos, he loved helping his dad and his dads friends in the garage. He was a very spirited little boy."

All the money raised will go toward covering the families medical expenses.

Logan Backstrom knew the family and says the benefit is the least they could do to help Jesse honor his son, "He's a really good guy he really cares about anyone he meets he'll just do anything he can to make people feel like they're apart of the community."

Organizers hope to raise several thousand dollars and help others recognize how short life can be.

"Tomorrow is never promised you know and the fact that a little boy lost his life we need to celebrate him," Barlow said.



If you'd like to donate to the family there is a gofund me set up and you can find that by clicking here.