UNL Suicide Awareness Walk

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

University of Nebraska Lincoln students showed up in force, taking steps toward raising twenty five thousand dollars for suicide awareness and prevention.



"It just blows my mind how many people this actually affects an everyone coming together to unite and just get ready," says Shelby Willby the event organizer "and have a good day of remembrance and celebration of life is just honestly I can't think of anything better."



Students and organizers shared their personal experiences with suicide from losing friend and family to attempts on their own lives. They say they want those who are struggling to know that it's okay to talk about the topic.



"This isn't an easy thing to talk about or an easy thing to go through and so we want to do is make sure people know that their not alone," said Ariel Zach the Programming Chair for the event "and that there's still something out there for them and that they can advocate for those that they love or for those that they have lost for those struggles that they go through. That life is just beautiful and you can make it through."



The group says while raising money is important, their real goal is to create a community for those who need it the most.



"Their going to feel that sense of hope feel that sense of community that really cares about you is really the purpose of having this walk here today," added Zach.



You can still donate to this cause by going to https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=5168