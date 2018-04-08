Huskers claim seven individual medals at finals

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Ann Arbor, Mich. – It was an unforgettable night for the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team as four Huskers claimed seven individual medals at the 2018 Big Ten Championships. NU claimed the most medals out of any Big Ten team at the competition. Anton Stephenson won the gold medal on vault with a score of 14.95 for the second year in a row. The Fishers, Ind., native also shared the gold medal on parallel bars with Minnesota’s Tristan Duran. Both gymnasts scored 14.15 on the event. Stephenson is the first Husker to win two gold medals in one conference meet since 1998. The junior also snagged a share of the silver medal on floor, scoring 14.20.

In typical fashion, the Huskers dominated vault, sweeping all three medals. Following Stephenson’s lead, Jake Bonnay claimed the silver medal (14.90) and Kyle King claimed the bronze medal (14.775). Bonnay also shared the silver medal on floor with Stephenson as both gymnasts scored 14.20. On Bonnay’s final event, the Burlington, Ontario native competed on high bar, placing ninth (13.25).

Senior Daniel Leal was the fourth Husker to earn a medal, placing third on parallel bars with 13.95. Antonio Castro, Alex Magsam, Josh Martin and Chris Stephenson also competed in the individual event finals. Castro had a podium finish on pommel horse, placing sixth (13.725). Martin also competed on pommel horse, scoring 11.075. As the only Husker to compete on rings, Magsam finished ninth with a score of 13.25. Chris Stephenson placed ninth on floor with 13.525.

Penn State had two conference champions - Stephen Nedoroscik on pommel horse (14.475) and Brennan Pantazis on floor (14.275). Illinois also had two first place finishes - Alex Diab on rings (14.525) and Chandler Eggleston on high bar (14.25). Ohio State’s Sean Melton claimed the all-around title last night on the first day of the Big Ten Championships (84.45).

The Big Ten Annual Awards were also announced Saturday night. Anton Stephenson earned First-Team All-Big Ten, while Travis Gollott claimed the Sportsmanship Award. Jake Bonnay, Kyle King and Daniel Leal earned Second-Team All-Big Ten.