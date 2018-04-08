Huskers win series at Indiana, defeating Hoosiers 2-1

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Bloomington, Ind. --- Another impressive pitching performance from Kaylan Jablonski helped the Nebraska softball team (27-13, 5-4 Big Ten) take the series from Indiana (14-23, 7-2 Big Ten) with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Jablonski improved to 19-8, pitching a complete seven innings. She gave up just one run on five hits. She had two walks and four strikeouts.

IU's Tara Trainer fell to 8-13 on the year. She pitched 4.0 innings and gave up two runs - one earned. She also had three walks and four strikeouts.

Jablonski also led the team on offense going 2-for-4 with one run. Alyvia Simmons, Ally Riley, Madi Unzicker and Gina Metzler also had one hit on the day.

In the top of the second, back-to-back one-out walks put runners on first and second for Nebraska, but Trainer recorded a pair of strikeouts to leave two runners stranded.

IU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. A leadoff single put a runner on. She moved over with a sacrifice bunt and scored on a double.

In the top of the third, Simmons hit a one-out double and moved to third on a groundout, but another groundout prevented her from scoring.

In the bottom of the inning, the Hoosiers looked to extend their lead. IU put a runner on third with one out after a single, a stolen base and another single. With runners on the corners, Indiana called for double steal, but the Huskers were ready. Bri Cassidy threw to second, but Laura Barrow cut off the throw and chucked it back to Cassidy, who got the runner out at the plate. The Huskers got out of the inning with a line drive.

In the top of the fourth, the Huskers tied things up. Jablonski singled and Madi Unzicker doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Riley hit a sacrifice fly to score Jablonski.

In the top of the fifth, Nebraska took a 2-1 lead with help from an error. Metzler hit a leadoff single and Simmons drew a walk to put two runners on with no outs and prompt a Hoosier pitching change. Edwards fouled out on the right side. Gina Metzler tagged second and advanced to third, but when the throw attempt to get her out at third went wild, she kept going and scored with ease. Her run would be enough for Nebraska, as the Hoosiers were unable to score any additional runs.

Nebraska is back in action on Tuesday, when the Huskers host Iowa for a mid-week doubleheader. Game one will begin at 4 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on BTN and will also be available on BTN2GO and the BTN mobile app.