Huskers fall to Spartans 5-3

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

East Lansing, Mich. – The Nebraska baseball team (14-16, 2-6 Big Ten) loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings, but left them all stranded in a 5-3 loss to Michigan State at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field on Sunday afternoon.

Junior righty Matt Waldron, who made his sixth start of the season, went 4.0 innings and gave up two runs (one earned run). Senior Matt Warren came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2014 and threw 2.2 innings and allowed one run. Paul Tillotson (0.2 inning), Jake McSteen (0.1) and Reece Eddins (0.1) each made relief appearances.

In the top of the first, the Huskers scored two runs. Scott Schreiber extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games with his double, which scored Mojo Hagge after his leadoff walk. Jesse Wilkening’s sacrifice fly scored Schreiber. Zac Repinski doubled and Jaxon Hallmark walked, but both Huskers remained stranded when the inning ended. Michigan State scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the first when Hagge committed an error in left field.

NU went down in order in the top of the second. Michigan State tied the game at 2-2 with one run in the second. The Spartans managed two hits, scoring on a wild pitch and left two on base.

Schreiber homered in the top of the third, marking his fifth consecutive game with a home run. It was Schreiber’s 11th home run of the season and 37th of his career to put him in seventh place on Nebraska’s career home runs list. The next three Husker batters were retired. MSU managed a hit in the bottom of the third, but he was caught stealing to end the inning.

The Huskers went down in order in the fourth inning. Michigan State’s leadoff hitter singled, but three straight outs left him on base as NU retained a 3-2 lead.

Zac Luckey singled in the leadoff spot in the fifth and advanced to second on an error. He advanced to third on a flyout, but was left stranded. Michigan State had two baserunners in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t score either of them.

All three Husker batters in the top of the sixth struck out. Warren retired all three Spartans in the bottom of the sixth.

Ben Klenke walked in the leadoff spot in the seventh before Mike Addante reached on a fielder’s choice. After a strikeout, Addante was caught stealing to end the inning. Michigan State tied the game at 3-3 with one run in the seventh. The Spartans had a leadoff triple, but with runners on second and third later in the inning, Tillotson had an inning-ending strikeout.

Nebraska loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but couldn’t take the lead. Hagge hit a leadoff double before Schreiber was intentionally walked. Wilkening’s sacrifice bunt advanced them to second and third. Repinski drew a two-out walk, but a strikeout in the following at-bat ended the inning. MSU took a 5-3 lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Both runs scored on wild pitches.

Nebraska loaded the bases in the ninth, but couldn’t score. Hagge and Schreiber each singled.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Manhattan, Kan., to face Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. (CT).