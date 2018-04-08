Local non-profit donates household supplies to youth in need

The Junior League of Lincoln (JLL) created a way to lend a helping hand to young adults in need. They call it HomeStart.



The JLL is partnering with the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults to create HomeStart, making a way to ease the transition between leaving foster care and settling into that first apartment.



"We want to be that safety blanket for the youth who are transitioning into independence and being able to be there for them so that way they aren't struggling," said JLL member Allison Strobel.

HomeStart provides home goods at no fee for these young adults as they work towards independence.

Some of the items these transitioning adults receive range from bedding and bathroom items like shower curtains or bath towels, supplies like deodorant, razor blades or lotion, and kitchen items like pots and pans.

"We are mainly focusing on the essentials, we have all the kitchen ware, plates and dishes. We do find that a lot of youth only has one plate and one fork so we try to get them a nice set of plates," said Strobel.

The JLL relies on donations to make it all happen.



"We have folks who donate. We bring them in and take them to the back and in volunteer shifts the junior league ladies go back and sort all of the items that are donated into various categories," said JLL member Ansley Mick.

The HomeStart store is open from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesdays and some weekends.

It's located at the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults on the corner of 12th and D street.

Donations are always welcome, and can be dropped off during the week from 9 to 5.

Organizers are hoping to start holding more events in the near future.

"We will do more drives like this. We will do more open houses to try to get people in but week days from 9 to 5 and the first Saturday of the month is definitely an option," said Mick.



For more information on how to get involved and to find out when the next open house will be held, go to JLL.org.