Lincoln Police respond to call of man with multiple weapons

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Lincoln police responded to a call near 16th & Pine Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A man was inside a house making threats to another person and had access to/possession of multiple weapons.

Police arrived on scene and were able to deescalate the situation peacefully in approximately 30 minutes.

One is in custody, and no injuries were reported. No charges have been made yet.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes as a precaution while the situation was being handled.

We will bring more updates as they come available.