UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his fa - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: Overnight Lincoln Police arrested 44 year-old Robert Campbell at his home near 16th and Pine Lake. 

Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill his family. Police say dispatchers could hear Campbell making threats in the background. 

Campbell threatened to shoot officers through the door if they tried to make contact. 

LPD responded to the home and negotiated with Campbell for 27 minutes, at point he exited the home and was taken into custody.

Police found two guns in the living run, two hunting riffles in the closet, an AR-15 leaning against the home in the backyard, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

Campbell was arrested for second degree domestic assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, and child abuse. 

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Lincoln police responded to a call near 16th & Pine Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A man was inside a house making threats to another person and had access to/possession of multiple weapons.

Police arrived on scene and were able to deescalate the situation peacefully in approximately 30 minutes.

One is in custody, and no injuries were reported.  No charges have been made yet. 

Residents were asked to remain in their homes as a precaution while the situation was being handled.

We will bring more updates as they come available. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

    UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

    Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill the family.

    More >>

    Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill the family.

    More >>

  • Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    A rollover accident early Monday morning left a driver with minor injuries. It happened on Alvo and Arbor Road, which is near 27th and Interstate 80. Lincoln Police say the received the call around 4:30 a.m. Authorities believe the car was traveling at high rate of speed, when it went off the road and flipped on its side. LPD says the driver was wearing seat belt. No citations have been issued. The crash is still under investigation.

    More >>

    A rollover accident early Monday morning left a driver with minor injuries. It happened on Alvo and Arbor Road, which is near 27th and Interstate 80. Lincoln Police say the received the call around 4:30 a.m. Authorities believe the car was traveling at high rate of speed, when it went off the road and flipped on its side. LPD says the driver was wearing seat belt. No citations have been issued. The crash is still under investigation.

    More >>

  • Benefit for family of 8 year-old killed in car accident

    Benefit for family of 8 year-old killed in car accident

    Benefit for family of 8 year-old killed in car accident

    Inside was 8 year–old Camden King and his father Jesse. Jesse was ejected from the vehicle and Camden was left trapped, he later died from his injuries.

    More >>

    Inside was 8 year–old Camden King and his father Jesse. Jesse was ejected from the vehicle and Camden was left trapped, he later died from his injuries.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.