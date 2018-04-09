UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

UPDATE: Overnight Lincoln Police arrested 44 year-old Robert Campbell at his home near 16th and Pine Lake.

Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill his family. Police say dispatchers could hear Campbell making threats in the background.

Campbell threatened to shoot officers through the door if they tried to make contact.

LPD responded to the home and negotiated with Campbell for 27 minutes, at point he exited the home and was taken into custody.

Police found two guns in the living run, two hunting riffles in the closet, an AR-15 leaning against the home in the backyard, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Campbell was arrested for second degree domestic assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, and child abuse.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln police responded to a call near 16th & Pine Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A man was inside a house making threats to another person and had access to/possession of multiple weapons.

Police arrived on scene and were able to deescalate the situation peacefully in approximately 30 minutes.

One is in custody, and no injuries were reported. No charges have been made yet.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes as a precaution while the situation was being handled.

We will bring more updates as they come available.