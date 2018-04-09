Bighorn sheep lottery permit applications open April 17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Applications will be accepted starting April 17 for the 2018 bighorn sheep permit lottery.

Only Nebraska residents are eligible to apply. The lottery allows the winner to hunt for a bighorn during the season that begins Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 22.

The once-in-a-lifetime hunt includes up to four days of guide service from Nebraska Game and Parks staff and up to four nights of meal and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park.

Proceeds from the lottery provide support for the management of the species in five areas of Nebraska's panhandle region.

The application period ends Aug. 3 and the permit will be drawn Aug. 16. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application.

Those interested can apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

