Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

A rollover accident early Monday morning left a driver with minor injuries.

It happened on Alvo and Arbor Road, which is near 27th and Interstate 80.

Lincoln Police say they received the call around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it went off the road and flipped on its side.

LPD says the driver was wearing a seat belt.

No citations have been issued.

The crash is still under investigation.

