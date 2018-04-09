23 Year-Old arrested for breaking into Calvery Community Church - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

23 Year-Old arrested for breaking into Calvery Community Church

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police have arrested 23 year-old Jacob Wells for breaking into Calvery Community Church.

The incident happened last Thursday around 11 p.m..

Wells used a rock to break a window and get into the church. According to LPD after entering Wells swept up the broken glass and hung a towel over the window so cold air would not get it. 

LPD says he took several mints from the churches reception area and told officers he wanted to take a nap in the sanctuary.

Wells was arrested for vandalism and trespassing. 

