LPD arrests man for assaulting girlfriend

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested a 29 year-old Kelvin Wynne III for domestic assault.

Police were called to a home on North Hill Road in northeast Lincoln around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Wynne assaulted his 24 year-old girlfriend, then racked the slide of his handgun, walked outside and stated he was "going to jail."

LPD took Wynne III into custody would incident and found the gun in his right front pocket.

He was arrested for domestic assault, child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.