Lincoln man becomes victim of scam

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Police say a 48-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $300.

LPD says the man received a call from someone claiming to be a bill collector for Lincoln Electric. The victim purchased a Visa gift card from Walgreens and provided the number to the caller.

The caller said they needed an additional $700 for new meter equipment at which point the victim realized he was scammed.

LES told police they do not collect payments from customers in person, at their homes or businesses, and they don't call customers requesting immediate payment.