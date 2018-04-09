Fatal rollover accident in Seward County

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Seward County Sheriff

At approximately 0121 hours on Friday, April 6th, 2018, the Seward County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on I-80 near MM 375.8.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 1996 Toyota SR5 was traveling westbound on I-80 when it entered the median, causing the vehicle to roll over. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, Lawrence Dirienzo, 33, of New York was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Jessica Dirienzo, 28, of New York was transported via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. It appears that Mr. Dirienzo was not wearing his seatbelt.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Beaver Crossing Volunteer Fire Department and Goehner Volunteer Fire Department also responded