Norfolk man killed in crash while walking his dogs

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP)

A Norfolk man was walking his dogs early Friday morning, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the accident happened around 6:35 a.m. The victim, 78-year-old Jean Deward and his dogs were crossing a road when he was hit.

He died on the way to an Omaha hospital.

Police identified the driver who struck him as 60-year-old Debra Coolidge.

The dogs were uninjured.