Hunter leaving for UCONN

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles confirmed Monday that assistant coach Kenya Hunter has resigned to accept a similar position at UConn.

Statement from Coach Tim Miles:

“Kenya has done an excellent job for Nebraska Basketball. He was great on the floor and a terrific recruiter. I’m grateful for his five years in our program. I have worked very hard to keep Kenya in Nebraska and have improved his job each year. But, I believe in his mind, it was best for him and his family to make this move at this point in his career. Now, he gets an opportunity to develop a new network and new set of contacts in the Northeast.

I’m excited to keep moving our program forward and will add another coach who will bring true value to our program.”

Statement from Kenya Hunter

“Nebraska captured my heart on my first visit, and it has been a truly amazing place. However, the decision to leave has been a tough one for me and my family. I’ve always embraced new challenges and have been fortunate enough to learn from some of the best coaches in college basketball. This is a challenge and opportunity that I thought I should accept. I want to thank Coach Miles, our coaching staff, players and administration for making this a great place to live for me and my family. I’ve enjoyed being a part of the Nebraska basketball program and wish them continued success.”