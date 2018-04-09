The second week of April is National Work Zone Awareness week

Monday, April 9th, kicks off National Work Zone Awareness week, and the Nebraska Safety Council is taking the initiative to spread awareness.



Five Nebraska families impacted by work zone crashes were honored at a press conference Monday morning held by the Nebraska Safety Council.

The theme for 2018 is: 'Work Zone Safety: Everybody's Responsibility.'

The hope is that events like these spread awareness for National Work Zone Awareness week.



"When we're out there, again, we've got to be engaged, we've got to look for people that are on the side of the road, doesn't matter who it is, slow down, move over, that is the message," said Mark Segerstrom, the Nebraska Safety Council's Road Safety Project Coordinator.

According to the safety council, there were 13 fatalities in Nebraska work zones last year.

On December 18th of 2017, tow truck operator Larry Miller was on the job when he suffered a life threatening injury that would change his life.



"This pick up was coming right at us. It hit the back of his trailer, side swiped the trailer, the tractor, then hit my tow truck but in the mean time I was underneath the man's truck and it took my leg off... I never did see the truck, I have never seen the person who was driving the truck but that is what happened to me so I am in a situation now that changed my whole life," said Miller.

Larry has been working as a tow truck operator for over 50 years. He hopes to get a prosthetic limb in the near future so he can get back in his truck again.

Another part of work zone awareness week is reminding citizens to move over for work zone workers, state troopers and first responders.



"Move over is a serious challenge that we have in this state. We have folks who are not paying attention. We've had three trooper squad cars hit in just the last three months," said Nebraska State Trooper Col. John Bolduc.

Since 2011, the Nebraska State Patrol has issued 700 citations to motorists failing to move over.

The safety council will be running a social media and radio campaign during the month to raise awareness of the dangers of working near the road.

Two of the biggest things people can do on the road to promote safety is to stay off the cell phone and pay attention to what is going on in front of them.



"When you get to a construction site, all that orange, it's there for a reason. Pay attention, slow down, be aware of what is happening in front of you," said Kyle Schneweis, Director of the Department of Transportation.



Nationally, one tow truck operator is killed every six days while on the job.

Always be alert and vigilant on the roads, it could save a life.