Huskers Host Border Rival Iowa

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska softball team (27-13, 5-4 Big Ten) hosts boarder rival Iowa (18-17, 4-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday for a mid-week conference doubleheader. Game one is set for 4 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised on BTN and will also be available on BTN2GO and the BTN mobile app. Additionally, there will be a live radio broadcast on Huskers.com, courtesy of the Husker IMG Sports Network.

Last Time Out

The Huskers made a trip to Bloomington, Ind., last weekend for a three-game series against Indiana. Nebraska finished the weekend 2-1, handing IU its first conference losses of the season. Kaylan Jablonksi picked up both of the wins against the Hoosiers and pitched complete games in both.



Scouting Iowa

Iowa enters the mid-week games with an 18-17 record, which includes a 4-4 record in Big Ten play. Most recently, the Hawkeyes swept Wisconsin at home last weekend. Iowa outscored Wisconsin 12-6 over the weekend, which included a 3-0 shutout on Friday. At the plate, Mallory Killian leads the regular starters with a .320 batting average. She has played in all 35 games and has made 34 starts. She leads the team with five home runs and ranks second with 15 RBIs. She also leads the team in doubles, with seven and slugging with a percentage of .546. Aralee Bogar is 15-15 on stolen base attempts and ranks fourth in the conference in that category. Additionally, Bogar has a team-best 21 hits and is one of two Hawkeyes to start all 35 games. She also ranks third on the team with 30 hits and leads the team with four triples. Lea Thompson has the highest batting average on the team with .344 and has 12 starts. Allie Wood leads the team with 32 hits and 17 RBIs. She’s started 33 games for Iowa this season.

In the circle, the Hawkeyes rank second in the conference with a 1.84 ERA. Most of the action has been shared between Allison Doocy and Lauren Shaw. Doocy, who was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Monday, has made 20 appearances, with 18 starts. She has pitched 129.0 innings and 15 complete games. She’s also pitched three solo shutouts. She has an 11-8 record and a 1.36 ERA. She also has 147 of the team’s 226 strikeouts.

Shaw has a 3-6 record and an ERA of 2.29. She’s pitched four complete games, including one shutout. She’s made 12 appearances with 10 starts and has pitched 58.0 innings. She has 13 walks and 47 strikeouts this season. Additionally, the Iowa pitching staff has yet to record a save this season.

As a team, Iowa is fielding .953, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Iowa has 47 errors through 35 games and has given up 45 unearned runs this season.