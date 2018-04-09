Fire Near 16th and C - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire Near 16th and C

Fire Near 16th and C

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a home near 16th and C streets around 3:30 this afternoon. Flames were coming out of the roof and were on all three levels.

LFR says the home is vacant, but squatters have been staying in it, and likely started the fire as all utilities are shut off.

The style of home made it difficult and dangerous for firefighters to battle.

Battalion Chief Leo Benes says, "One of our biggest concerns is, due to the age of the building and the construction features, being that it is balloon framed, we can find fire from the basement all the way into the attic. We did have fire coming out of the vent holes in the roof. Those vent holes were cut to relieve the heat and smoke, so we could put the fire out."

No firefighters were injured, but the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

    UPDATE: Lincoln Police arrest man for threatening to kill his family

    Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill the family.

    More >>

    Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill the family.

    More >>

  • Fatal rollover accident in Seward County

    Fatal rollover accident in Seward County

    The passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

    More >>

    The passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.

    More >>

  • Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    Rollover accident near N. 27th St. minor injuries reported

    A rollover accident early Monday morning left a driver with minor injuries. It happened on Alvo and Arbor Road, which is near 27th and Interstate 80. Lincoln Police say the received the call around 4:30 a.m. Authorities believe the car was traveling at high rate of speed, when it went off the road and flipped on its side. LPD says the driver was wearing seat belt. No citations have been issued. The crash is still under investigation.

    More >>

    A rollover accident early Monday morning left a driver with minor injuries. It happened on Alvo and Arbor Road, which is near 27th and Interstate 80. Lincoln Police say the received the call around 4:30 a.m. Authorities believe the car was traveling at high rate of speed, when it went off the road and flipped on its side. LPD says the driver was wearing seat belt. No citations have been issued. The crash is still under investigation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.