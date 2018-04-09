LFR battles fire near 16th and C

Posted By: Rachael Miner

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a home near 16th and C streets around 3:30 this afternoon. Flames were coming out of the roof and were on all three levels.

LFR says the home is vacant, but squatters have been staying in it, and likely started the fire as all utilities are shut off.

The style of home made it difficult and dangerous for firefighters to battle.

Battalion Chief Leo Benes says, "One of our biggest concerns is, due to the age of the building and the construction features, being that it is balloon framed, we can find fire from the basement all the way into the attic. We did have fire coming out of the vent holes in the roof. Those vent holes were cut to relieve the heat and smoke, so we could put the fire out."

No firefighters were injured, but the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.