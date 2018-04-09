OPD: boy dies after hit by school bus in Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Just before 5 p.m., Omaha Police were called to the scene of a traffic incident involving a school bus near 22nd and Sprague in North Omaha.

OPD have confirmed the boy died.

Early OPD reports indicate the elementary-aged boy, approximately age 8, was transported with "extremely critical injuries" to Nebraska Medicine, said Sgt. Chuck Casey of the OPD incident unit, who gave an update near the scene.

Omaha Public Schools later confirmed in a statement that the injured boy is a second-grader from Springville Elementary School, located near 60th and Girard streets, about five miles northwest of the incident.

The boy's family was with him at the hospital, Casey said.

Early reports indicate the boy was struck by the front of the bus — the only vehicle involved in the incident — but the scene will be under investigation for some time, he said.

"At this time, Omaha Public Schools administrators, Student Transportation of America, and OPS Student Transportation are cooperating with the Omaha Police Department as they investigate the incident," according to a statement from OPS. "Administrators are also supporting and working with the family of the student."

Casey said initial reports were that the boy was a passenger on the bus. Other OPS students riding the bus were picked up by a second bus and taken to their destinations, he said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, he said.

