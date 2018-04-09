Traffic Stop Yields Seizure of 36 Pounds of Marijuana - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Traffic Stop Yields Seizure of 36 Pounds of Marijuana

Traffic Stop Yields Seizure of 36 Pounds of Marijuana

APRIL 9, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one man and seized 36 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Lincoln County.

On Saturday, April 7, at approximately 10:45 a.m. a trooper noticed an eastbound 2017 Ford Taurus speeding at mile marker 172, near North Platte. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance. Troopers then searched the vehicle and discovered 36 pounds of high grade marijuana hidden in suitcases in the trunk.

The estimated street value of the marijuana is $108,000. The driver, Peter Clifford, 51, of Ramsey, Minnesota, was arrested for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax Stamp. Clifford was lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

