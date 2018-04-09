Rollover crash in northeast Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rollover crash in northeast Lincoln

Rollover crash in northeast Lincoln

A three-car accident at 70th and A streets sent two drivers to the hospital. Eyewitness Austen Church says an SUV was heading south bound on 70th, collided with a truck heading eastbound on A and rolled, crashing into the side of his car.

"I had seen something dangling from the vehicle and I wanted to make sure she was okay in case a fire or something were to happen," said Church.

Church said both parties were taken to the hospital. The truck driver reporting he felt numbness and pain in his legs.

Sgt. Michelle Jochum tells Channel 8 no passengers were reported to have any life-threatening injuries. 

Police are still investigating who ran the red light at the intersection. 

