Rescue at construction site

Rescue at construction site

A man had to be rescued at a construction site in Lincoln today.

"They took ropes and they pulled him up from the basement by a stretcher, and then he recently went into the ambulance," said Mason Minchow, a witness.

He fell into a basement at a construction site this afternoon and there were no stairs to get him out.

Rescuers had to be careful as three fire trucks and an ambulance arrived on the scene around 3:00pm.

When he got out, he was in a full body cast, so like from his neck to like right here," said Sammy Doggett a witness.

After firefighters and the ambulance arrived, it took about ten minutes to get him out. There is no word on his condition.

