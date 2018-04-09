Property tax agreement may be out of lawmakers reach

Last Friday, Speaker Jim Scheer was frustrated by the lack of progress on property tax relief. So he called in key senators on the issue to try to come up with something they could all agree on.



"We'll shut the doors," Scheer said Friday. "I don't care what the lobby says, I don't care what the governor says. We should be working for something that benefits the state of Nebraska. Not next year. This year."



That fell apart.

The senators released a statement saying they couldn't agree on how to fix the issue, whether it be by new dollars or reducing expenditures.

So they were right back on the floor Monday, scheduled to discuss the three bills that made it out of committee to see if they could get any to pass a filibuster; but Scheer decided to skip them, saying there was no reason to keep them in play.

He spoke more about the weekend negotiations breaking down.



"It was really a question of how we went about trying to fix the problem and not only how to go about it but how quickly to do it," Scheer said Monday. "There was just, I think, a number of disagreements over the process rather than the end solutions."



The big implication is that property tax relief will likely appear on the November ballot. A group is gathering signatures right now to try and make that happen.

If voters pass it, lawmakers in the next session will have to figure out how to replace a revenue loss Scheer said would be around $1.2 billion.



But it may not be over yet for the legislature. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is pushing for the legislature to hold a special session on property tax relief in August or September.