Mild earthquake hits central Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A mild earthquake has rattled Custer County in central Nebraska.

The National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado, says the temblor struck a little after 4:30 a.m.

Monday, about 3 miles under the Earth's surface, 4 miles southeast of Arnold. No damage has been reported.

