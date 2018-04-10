Younkers department stores to close Omaha locations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Younkers department stores to close Omaha locations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The owner of Younkers department stores has told the Nebraska Labor Department that it intends to close both Omaha stores.

The  closings are expected to be permanent and affect nearly 360 employees.

