Nebraska Farm Bureau gives their thoughts on possible Chinese tariffs

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Nebraska heavily relies on foreign countries buying our ag products, which could be compromised by tariffs on goods like corn, soybeans, and livestock.



Tariffs have been on the minds of farmers everywhere since President Trump issued higher tariffs on foreign goods.



"Today, I'm defending America's national security, by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum," said President Trump in a press conference last month.



In retaliation, China has placed tariffs on agriculture products, making Nebraska farmers nervous.



"We can understand probably why President Trump is pushing back, but for them to push back on ag products is very concerning," said Nebraska Farm Bureau Vice President Mark McHargue. "We don't want to be the whipping boy for this trade war."



With planting season on the horizon, McHargue says farmers and ranchers are being proactive.



"We want to get some more of our commodities sold just to prepare ourselves for a potential downturn," he explained.



President Trump is assuring farmers that a deal could be worked out soon.



"But the farmers will be better off than they ever were. It'll take a little while to get there, but it could be very quick actually," Trump said in a press conference earlier this week.



But in the mean time, farmers aren't interested in government aid.



"I think just receiving subsidies to make up for some country's decision is a pretty tough pill to swallow," said McHargue.



The hope is the White House will be able to resolve the issue before it hits too hard.



"What we really want is for the administration to have a diplomatic approach to solving this problem. This is affecting us, real people, in Nebraska," said McHargue.



China has already imposed tariffs on pork, fruit, and wine, and have threatened tariffs on soybeans in response to President Trump's $60 billion technology tariff.