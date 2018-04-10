Two officers injured in overnight assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two officers injured in overnight assault

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, two officers were assaulted at the Hall of Justice in Lincoln. 

Police were questioning 43 year old Mitchell Wachter about recent copper thefts. 

Wachter attempted to leave the interview room when he was briefly left unattended.

An officer tried to escort him back to the room, when Wachter punched him in the face.

A second officer intervened and the three began to struggle.  Police deployed their taser and were able to detain Wachter.

Both officers went to the hospital with injuries, one from the punch to the face and another with injuries to his lower leg. 

They have both been released and are expected to return to duty.

Wachter was also treated and is now in custody at the Lancaster County Jail on counts of burglary, terroristic threats, and assaulting a police officer.

