Second earthquake shakes central Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Second earthquake shakes central Nebraska

Second earthquake shakes central Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

For the second day in a row, central Nebraska felt an earthquake.

the USGS said a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit south of Arnold Tuesday morning at 6:41 a.m.

A 3.3 earthquake shook the same area Monday morning at 4:30.

The National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado, said Monday the tremors are not concerning.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.