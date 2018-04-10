Second earthquake shakes central Nebraska

For the second day in a row, central Nebraska felt an earthquake. the USGS said a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit south of Arnold Tuesday morning at 6:41 a.m.More >>
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, two officers were assaulted at the Hall of Justice in Lincoln.More >>
ust before 5 p.m., Omaha Police were called to the scene of a traffic incident involving a school bus near 22nd and Sprague in North Omaha.More >>
Campbell's 14 year-old daughter called 911 saying her dad was threatening to kill the family.More >>
Wells used a rock to break a window and get into the church. According to LPD after entering Wells swept up the broken glass and hung a towel over the window so cold air would not get it. LPD says he took several mints from the churches reception area and told officers he wanted...More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one man and seized 36 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in Lincoln County.More >>
Nebraska heavily relies on foreign countries buying our ag products, which could be compromised by tariffs on goods like corn, soybeans, and livestock.More >>
The passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle.More >>
MUCH milder today with a breezy southwest wind this afternoon...More >>
