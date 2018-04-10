Car vs. bicyclist accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Car vs. bicyclist accident

Car vs. bicyclist accident

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are on the scene of a car vs. bicyclist accident. 

It happened just before 8 a.m. near 14th and M St.

The bicyclist was injured, the extent of their injuries are unknown at this point.

The area is blocked off right now and police ask that you avoid the intersection.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.