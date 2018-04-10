Lincoln Police Investigating Reports of Gunshots in South Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots near 14th and Mockingbird Lane. Police were dispatched to the area but were unable to find anything.

A military funeral is happening in the area and it's believed the noise came from that.

Southwest High School and Scott Middle School have been placed on lockout as a precaution. LPD is investigating.