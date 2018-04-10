Lincoln Police Investigating Reports of Gunshots - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police Investigating Reports of Gunshots in South Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating reports of gunshots near 14th and Mockingbird Lane. Police were dispatched to the area but were unable to find anything. 

A military funeral is happening in the area and it's believed the noise came from that. 

Southwest High School and Scott Middle School have been placed on lockout as a precaution. LPD is investigating.

