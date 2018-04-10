Person of Interest in Wichita Murder May Be in Lincoln

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police said a person of interest in a Kansas murder may be in Lincoln. 30-year-old Donnell Stafford's phone was pinged near the Lincoln airport Monday.

He's wanted for questioning in Sunday's murder of 37-year-old Leuh Moore, in Wichita. Wichita police notified LPD that he has known associates in Lincoln.

Stafford also has a warrant out for his arrest in Arkansas. Lincoln Police Officers have been briefed on the situation, and will be on the look out for him.