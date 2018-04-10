High School Group Chaperone Finds Gun in Hotel Room - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

High School Group Chaperone Finds Gun in Hotel Room

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police said a high school trip chaperone found a handgun in the drawer of a nightstand at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on 8th and R street. 

The owner of the gun was a 60-year-old man from Missouri who had previously stayed in the room. 

He was notified his gun was found. Lincoln Police said they shared this story as a reminder to citizens to know where your firearms are at all times.

