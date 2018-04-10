Channel 8 and B107.3 Watch, Listen and Win Idol of the Day Contest

This year’s final of American Idol will take place in Los Angeles, CA on Monday May 21 and you could qualify to be in a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to the live event just by listening to B107.3 and watching the Channel 8 Eyewitness News. The prize package includes: one trip to Los Angeles, CA for the winner and one (1) guest to the American Idol finale. The trip includes: two (2) tickets to American Idol finale on Monday, May 21, 2018, double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights, round trip airfare for two on a commercial airline and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for expenses and ground transportation. (See official rules for complete prize package.)



To participate for a chance to win, watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10PM starting April 15 and look for the Idol of the Day announcement in a commercial break sometime during the broadcast. Then, listen to B107.3 the next morning around 8:00AM for the cue to call. The tenth caller to have the correct name will be entered into the drawing for the prize. There will be ten daily telephone qualifiers, one each day. A random drawing will determine the winner of the 10 qualifiers and winner will be announced on B107.3 on Friday, April 27. See the official rules below.



Official Rules

No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest is open only to residents of Nebraska age 18 and older, living within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and the B107.3 listening area, with a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued identification card.

One entry per household during this contest

Contest starts April 15 and ends on April 27, 2018.



Here's How to Enter: Two ways to enter

Watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10PM starting April 15 and look for the Idol of the Day announcement in a commercial break sometime during the broadcast. (See dates below) Then, listen to B107.3 the next morning around 8:00AM for the cue to call. The tenth caller to be able to repeat the Idol of the Day's name will be entered into the drawing for the prize. If the tenth caller doesn’t answer correctly the phone calls will be answered in order until a caller gives the correct name and declared the qualifier. There will be 10 daily telephone qualifiers, one each day.



Announcement Dates:

The Idol of the Day will be announced on

April 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and April 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 during the Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 10p.m. There will be no Idol announced Friday and/or Saturday during the contest period.



Cue to Call Dates:

The Cue to call for the Idol of the Day on B107.3 will be April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and April 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 for a total of ten (10) qualifiers. There will be no cue to call on Saturday or Sundays during the contest period.



Prize:

There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner (“Winner”). Prize will consist of a trip to Los Angeles, CA for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the American Idol finale (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) tickets to American Idol finale on Monday, May 21, 2018 (“Event”); double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only); two (2) roundtrip airfare from Omaha to Los Angeles and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for expenses and ground transportation.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. prize cannot be transferred by winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of prize by winner. If prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from sponsor, as determined by sponsor in its sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Winner and guest must be able to travel in the same itinerary on May 20, 2018 – May 22, 2018, or the Prize will be forfeited. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor seems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. All other prize elements will still be awarded. American Idol tickets have no retail value. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. All Event participants must be at least 8 years old to attend the taping of American Idol. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.



Prize Value:

Total approximate value is $1,660.00. Value of package without airline tickets is $910 provided by ABC and American Idol Productions. Value may vary due to the price of the airline tickets on the date they are booked.



Odds of Winning: 1 in 10. There will be 10 total qualifiers. Odds of qualifying depend on the number of entries received and the manner of conducting the contest. Odds of winning are 1 in 10.

Deadline:

The deadline for daily telephone entries is 7:45AM the day following the announcement on the Channel 8 Eyewitness News.



Random Drawing:



The ten cue to call qualifiers will all participate in a random drawing to determine the prize winner. A random drawing will be held to determine the winner on April 27.



Winners will be required to present a valid Nebraska driver's license or Nebraska issued ID for identification purposes.



Eligibility:

Entrants must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, NE DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company and/or within the listening area of B107.3. Additional counties to the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney DMA for this contest are Cass, Otoe, Saunders, Johnson and Nemaha. Anyone receiving Channel 8 KLKN-TV in their place of residence via antenna, cable TV and/or satellite TV is eligible. Those living in surrounding DMA's, Omaha (other than counties listed above), Topeka, and Sioux City are not eligible to win.

Employees, members of employees immediate family, of Channel 8 KLKN-TV and NRG, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



KLKN-TV is the sole Legal Sponsor of this contest, related promotional execution and will be solely responsible for the execution of all elements.



Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes.



By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to release KLKN-TV, B107.3, AIP, FremantleMedia North America, Inc., American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Impact Marketing & Promotions, Inc., NEG Operations Inc., and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited), Telescope, Inc. and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and related entities, and the officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, licensees and assignees of each. all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, travel delays or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, and/or use of the prize package

All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.



Winner will receive an IRS 1099 for the value of the prize. The winner must provide their social security number to claim the prize.



In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. All other prize elements will still be awarded. American Idol tickets have no retail value.