Portions of 48th Street closed for water main repairs

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities 

The northbound lane of S. 48th Street, between Pioneers Blvd. and Linden Street is closed until 3 p.m. Friday, April 13 for water main repairs. Northbound traffic is being diverted into the center turn lane to maintain two-way traffic in the area.

Motorists are urged to use caution around construction crews.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

