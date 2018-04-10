Portions of 48th Street closed for water main repairs

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from City of Lincoln Public Works and Utilities

The northbound lane of S. 48th Street, between Pioneers Blvd. and Linden Street is closed until 3 p.m. Friday, April 13 for water main repairs. Northbound traffic is being diverted into the center turn lane to maintain two-way traffic in the area.

Motorists are urged to use caution around construction crews.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.