Nebraska Public Power District Scam

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska Public Power District has been informed that individuals posing as representatives of the company are contacting businesses in Seward demanding payment on their electric bills or they will be disconnected.

This a scam being conducted in the community, and NPPD and City of Seward officials are urging anyone contacted about payment in this manner should not turn over any money or other information to the caller, and should contact local law enforcement.

If you think you've been scammed you can file a complain with the Nebraska Attorney General.