Nebraska Football: Practice Recap

Frost Sees Improvement From Huskers

Lincoln - The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday inside the Hawks Championship Center, working out in full pads and helmets.

Head Coach Scott Frost met with media after practice and mentioned the team’s continuous progress during spring ball and how mental strength is important at this time.

“We’re better than we were day one and that’s good,” Frost said. “We need to be better at day 15 than we were at day eight. This is kind of the hard part of spring ball where the enthusiasm of new opportunity and everything wears off and then it’s just hard work. Most of the guys are embracing that but we got to make sure that we knuckle down and get a lot out of these last five or six practices.”

Frost discussed his process of formatting the Spring Game by analyzing players’ health and skill.

“We’re going to kind of decide on the format of the Spring Game this week,” Frost said. “We had to kind of wait to see where we were as team on both sides of the ball and where we were health wise so we would get the teams split up. There’s 90,000 people coming, I want to put on the best show for them that we can and show people the progress. Spring games are more for the fans than they are for the coaches. By that time we’ll have 13 practices under our belt and a lot decisions made about who’s playing well and who isn’t. So coaches usually go into that game hoping we get out healthy. But I want the fans to get something for what they paid for. We’re going to play some football and make it look as good as we can. We’ll decide on the format this week.”

With the new NCAA rules, coaches are limited to the number of hours they spend with their team. As Coach Frost and the Huskers near the end of spring ball, Frost discussed his plan for the summer.

“I’ll get into the weeds of it,” Frost said. “We needed the week before spring ball but then you’re limited by number of weeks and total time that you can fit spring ball in. I love practicing every other day because it gives guys a chance to learn what they did the day before and recover so we get more out of them. The end of our time is up after that first couple of days the week following the Spring Game, so we’ll have one more practice then. It’ll probably be part practice and part kind-of teaching the guys how we want them to run the captain’s practices and the 7-on-7 for the summer.”

The Huskers return to spring practice on Thursday. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska fans wishing to be a part of a public lottery for approximately 1,000 recently returned tickets for the Spring Game should visit Huskers.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.