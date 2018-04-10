Link Up: Omaha Symphony Orchestra and Students - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Link Up: Omaha Symphony Orchestra and Students

Recently, more than 5,000 students got to play with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra. Through a program called Link Up, students from 94 Nebraska and Iowa schools teamed up with the symphony.

Teachers began teaching the program last fall, which included a new recorder for each elementary school musician. The symphony purchased all of the recorders for the kids, and they got to keep them after.  The kids played along with 'Ode to Joy,' and 'Romeo and Juliet.'

