Vigil for Camisha Hollis

It's been nearly a week since Camisha Hollis went missing.
Search teams have been out all week, knocking on doors, handing out flyers and spreading the word, hoping to find answers on where she might be.
Camisha's mother says it's the community support keeping her strong.
She also says Camisha's children are doing just fine.

Anyone with any information should call crime stoppers at 444-7867.

