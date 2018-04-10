Cornhusker Bank Helps Collect Shoes for Those in Need

On Tuesday, Cornhusker Bank stepped out for its 8th annual 'One Day Without Shoes' event.

All donations go to the People's City Mission and those in need.



"Here's our goal, we want to give everybody in Lincoln who needs a pair of shoes a pair of shoes. Not just most everyone. Everyone. And I think this year we are going to be able to do that," said Pastor Tom, with the People's City Mission.

This year saw over 200 businesses get involved and help raise a record amount of shoes.

"This was a great walk this year. We had a couple hundred people, the biggest ever. I think this year, we are going to go over 30 thousand pairs of shoes," said Pastor Tom.

Walkers trekked 1.6 miles until arriving at the city mission's new innovative Help Center located on 68th and P street.

The first seven years of the event resulted in over 100,000 pairs of shoes and 60,000 dollars being raised.



"When we first started off we thought if we got 2 thousand pairs of shoes in a single year that would be amazing. The city of Lincoln, our community here in Lincoln is amazing, full of great people who have a very giving heart," said Cornhusker Bank President and CEO Barry Lockard.

The event's popularity has continued to grow over the years.

Cornhusker Bank's very own superheroes, Super Bill and Penny Wise made an appearance to help out.



"If you have those old pairs of shoes or even new pairs of shoes that you don't wear, come out and donate them because there is definitely people who need them," said Super Bill.

Shoe donations are still being accepted through this Friday.

There are over 200 local businesses and organizations throughout the community serving as collection sites.

For a link to the list of drop off locations go to CornhuskerBank.com/Day-without-shoes.aspx or CornhuskerBank.com.