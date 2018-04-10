LPD offers gun amnesty day

Lincoln Police and the Suicide Prevention Coalition are looking to make the Capital City a little safer by getting guns and ammunition off the streets.

"They want the public to bring any unwanted legal or illegal weapons attachments or ammunition and turn those in," says Dr. David Miers a member of Suicide Prevention Coalition.



Gun amnesty day is usually held once a year in the fall, but this year LPD decided to hold an additional day this month on Saturday, April 28th.

The extra event is partially in response to city council passing a bump stock ban.

Starting May 1, bump stocks or other devices that make weapons fire more rapidly will be banned in the city.

Anyone found with such devices after it goes into effect will face a fine or potential jail time.

LPD and the Suicide Prevention Coalition also hope the day will help get guns out of the hands of people thinking about suicide.



"Some individuals who are suicidal act impulsively and if those individuals own a weapon sometimes they turn to that weapon as a means," said Miers.



The group will be providing lock boxes and trigger guards free of charge, to help your store your weapons safely and possibly prevent someone from committing suicide.



"Often times it's just those few seconds that the person can't access the things that they're thinking about when it comes to suicide that diverts their attention to that hope and healing and other thoughts that help deter them from suicide," said Miers.



If you want to surrender a weapon or ammunition you can do so at the Lincoln police station at 27th and Holdrege on April 28 from 10-12.

LPD asks that you have the weapon in an open box or container in the trunk or backseat and officers will remove it.

The day is totally anonymous and no information will be taken.

If you would like more information about the Suicide Prevention Coalition you can visit their website here.