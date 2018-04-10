LPD officer shows restraint saves mans life

A tense situation at a Lincoln business put Lincoln Police Officer’s training to the test.

"Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.

The man reportedly asked customers if they wanted to see a show, if they wanted to see someone get shot, police said.

"He made a statement that he did have a gun and was going to pull it out and make the police shoot him when they came,” Officer Brian Ward said.

Officers Ward and Gillen were the first officers on the scene.

What was running through Recruit Officer Gillen’s Mind?

"What are this guys thoughts and actions he's going to take,” Gillen said. “And then what can I do?"

The only information they have? The man is in Walmart threatening to shoot people.

"He was standing there, hands in his pocket, and he's looking right at me and I'm yelling at him– take your hands out of your pocket, take your hands out of your pocket,” Ward said. “All of the sudden he turned his back.

They said it all comes down to that second, if he pulled a gun.

If he had turned around and had a weapon that looked like a gun, Ward said they’d have had no choice.

"Luckily in this incident he did end up turning around and taking his hands out with nothing,” Gillen said.

Then a breath of relief, knowing they didn’t have to end a life.

"It's so traumatic to have to make that split second decision if someone lives or dies, it's the hardest part of our job,” Sands said. “None of us want to. It's a tragedy anytime it happens. Fortunately in this situation the officer's clear thinking and ability to slow things down and keep communicating gave them enough time to see when he pulled his hands out he didn't have a weapon."

The officers attribute it to their training.

“To have to make that split second decisions, I think our department does a great job preparing us for that.”