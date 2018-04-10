YMCA is Hiring - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

YMCA is Hiring

Looking for a summer job? The YMCA is hiring!
Many are part-time, seasonal positions, but some are also year-round.
All Lincoln Y locations are looking to fill positions.
You can apply in person or online.
The Y says it's looking for a wide variety of backgrounds and ages from high school and college students to adults and retirees.

