Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Looking for a summer job? The YMCA is hiring!

Many are part-time, seasonal positions, but some are also year-round.

All Lincoln Y locations are looking to fill positions.

You can apply in person or online.

The Y says it's looking for a wide variety of backgrounds and ages from high school and college students to adults and retirees.