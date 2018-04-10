NEB: Huskers Drop Game One to Iowa, 2-1

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- In a tough pitching battle, the Nebraska softball team (27-14, 5-5 Big Ten) fell, 2-1, to Iowa (19-17, 5-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday in game one of a doubleheader.

Kaylan Jablonski dropped to 19-9. She pitched 7.0 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. She had one walk and five strikeouts.

Iowa's Allison Doocy improved to 12-8 and pitched 7.0 innings. She gave up three hits and had five strikeouts.

The Huskers could only get three hits off Doocy - a homer from Edwards and two singles from Jablonski.

In the second, Iowa took a 1-0 lead after a double and two fly outs, scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Edwards hit a solo shot over the fence in the fourth to tie the game 1-1.

Iowa took back the lead in the sixth. Back-to-back singles and a sac fly scored one run. A stolen base and a walk put runners on first and second with two outs, but Nebraska retired the next batter to prevent the Hawkeyes from scoring any additional runs.

In the seventh, Jablonski singled with one out to put the tying run on base. Bree Boruff pinch ran for her, and Madi Unzicker reached on a fielder's choice, but Iowa got her out at second on the next play.

The Huskers and the Hawkeyes will play game two of the doubleheader at approximately 5:56 p.m. The game will be available on BTN/BTN2GO, as well as Huskers.com (radio).