Lancaster Event Center Expanding

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Lancaster Event Center broke ground to expand their campgrounds, outdoor arena and grandstand.

The Lancaster Event Center will hold the 2020 and 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.

Students from the US, Canada, Mexico and Australia will all make their way to Lincoln.

Governor Ricketts says, "It's a great opportunity to show what a beautiful city of Lincoln we have, and of course, highlight all the great career opportunities, as well as showing some Nebraska hospitality."

Around 1700 students and their families will travel to Lincoln for the event.