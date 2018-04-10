Mother of boy hit by bus doesn't blame anyone for what happened

Dispatch received a call from Walmart employees saying there was a man near the deli pacing around and displaying odd behavior,” Officer Angela Sands said.More >>
What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in Cabo.
The mother of a young boy said Tuesday that she has forgiven all involved after an Omaha school bust hit and killed her 8-year-old son, who had just gotten off the bus Monday.
Authorities have seized 260 pounds (118 kilograms) of marijuana and arrested a driver in eastern Nebraska's York County.
Lincoln Police said a person of interest in a Kansas murder may be in Lincoln.
Lincoln Police said a high school trip chaperone found a handgun in the drawer of a nightstand at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on 8th and R street.
A series of earthquakes have rattled folks near Arnold in central Nebraska this week.
On Tuesday night, the city hosted an open house at the Rococo Theatre.
For the second day in a row, central Nebraska felt an earthquake. the USGS said a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit south of Arnold Tuesday morning at 6:41 a.m.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies
